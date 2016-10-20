BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Avensia AB (publ) :
* Q3 revenue 27.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.15 million) versus 20.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 3.5 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility