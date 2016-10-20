BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 Krungthai Card Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 639.6 million baht versus 499.2 million baht
* Qtrly revenue 4.40 billion baht versus 3.92 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2dQKNwQ) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing