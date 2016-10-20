Oct 20 Praj Industries Ltd

* Praj Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 30.4 million rupees

* Praj Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.06 billion rupees

* Praj Industries Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 50.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.10 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2evzkCK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)