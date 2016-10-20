BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Advanced Integrated Manufacturing Corp Ltd
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Rogp Industries Sdn. Bhd
* Consideration for proposed disposal is 11 million rgt
* Gain from proposed disposal is estimated to be rm2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility