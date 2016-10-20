Oct 20 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

* Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - sept quarter net profit 136.8 million rupees versus profit 45.4 million rupees year ago

* Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 956 million rupees versus 846.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ewGZ5d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)