BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Sammakorn Pcl :
* Sammakorn pcl- appoints bibit bijaisoradat, director, as chairman of the board in replacement of kavi ansvananda, who passed away
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing