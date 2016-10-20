BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Gaslog Ltd -
* Charter to Centrica for seven years and places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries
* Centrica will charter the vessel from Gaslog for a period of seven years commencing in the second half of 2019
* Gaslog Partners Lp has the right to acquire the vessel pursuant to the omnibus agreement between Gaslog and Gaslog Partners
* Securing a seven-year charter on vessel extends Gaslog partners' dropdown pipeline of future vessels from thirteen to fourteen Source text: bit.ly/2evFjaJ Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update