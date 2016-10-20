Oct 20 Gaslog Ltd -

* Charter to Centrica for seven years and places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries

* Centrica will charter the vessel from Gaslog for a period of seven years commencing in the second half of 2019

* Gaslog Partners Lp has the right to acquire the vessel pursuant to the omnibus agreement between Gaslog and Gaslog Partners

* Securing a seven-year charter on vessel extends Gaslog partners' dropdown pipeline of future vessels from thirteen to fourteen Source text: bit.ly/2evFjaJ Further company coverage: