BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presents data on sting agonist sb 11285 at the AACR special conference on tumor immunology and immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update