* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Theravance Biopharma Inc -
* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from two pivotal phase 3 studies of revefenacin (td-4208) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* Twelve-month safety trial ongoing and targeted for completion in 2017
* Studies also demonstrated that 88 mcg and 175 mcg doses of revefenacin were generally well-tolerated
* Study meets primary efficacy endpoint
* Look forward to completing ongoing phase 3 safety trial in 2017, with goal of filing an NDA by end of 2017
* Theravance Biopharma expects to file a new drug application (NDA) for revefenacin with U.S. Fda by end of 2017
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update