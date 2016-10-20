US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 20 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 302.3 million rupees versus profit 236.2 mlnrupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 2.74 billion rupees versus 2.48 billion rupees year ago Source text for : bit.ly/2e3PKnK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)