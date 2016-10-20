Oct 20 Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

* Sunil HiTech Engineers says cancels issue of 10 million convertible warrants Source text : [Board of Directors of the Company has decide to cancel the issue of 1,00,00,000 Convertible Warrants which was approved by it on October 11, 2016 due to unwillingness of proposed investors to subscribe the warrants]