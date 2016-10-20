Oct 20 NTT System SA :

* Its unit, NTT Technology Sp. z o.o., in consortium with Helica Sp. z o.o., signs deal for delivery of 3,169 computers and 3,184 monitors for 10.0 million zlotys ($2.54 million) gross and 1,080 portable computers for 3.3 million zlotys net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9393 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)