BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Analog Devices Inc :
* Analog Devices and linear technology announce antitrust clearances in the united states and germany
* Analog Devices Inc - analog devices and linear technology currently expect transaction to be completed during first half of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update