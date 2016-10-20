BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd :
* Says New Europe Property Investments Plc (NEPI) and Rockcastle have entered into negotiations to explore potential transaction between them
* NEPI and Rockcastle shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their shares
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing