Reliance Industries Ltd :

* Exec says currently adding more than half a million subscribers a day

* Exec says in Sept-quarter, 3 million LYF phones were sold

* Exec says will commence Paraxylene project very shortly

* Exec says petcoke gassification project will come by June 2017

* Exec says cracker project will be ready by Dec

* Exec says ethane ships will come by March 2017

* Exec says still evaluating investment plans in KG basin, nothing has been formalised so far

* Exec says in the next 2-3 qtrs, co will see rationalisation of LYF phones portfolio