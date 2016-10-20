Oct 20 Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

* Tirupati Sarjan Ltd says decided to make an application to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Mumbai for listing of equity shares Source text - Tirupati Sarjan Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 20, 2016, has decided to make an application to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Mumbai for Listing of Equity shares of the Company. Further Company is in process to prepare necessary documents & papers with regard to the above. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)