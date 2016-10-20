Oct 20 Manulife Financial Corp

* Does not intend to exercise right to redeem any outstanding 8 million non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 5 on dec. 19, 2016

* Holders of series 5 preferred shares have right to convert their shares on 1-for-1 basis into non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: