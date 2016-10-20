Oct 20 Wipro Ltd :

* Says Wipro to acquire Appirio, a global cloud services company

* Says deal for $500 million

* Says co to consolidate existing cloud application practices of salesforce and workday under Appirio brand and structure

* Says Chris Barbin, CEO of Appirio, will lead the expanded business

* Says deal expected to closed in qtr ending Dec 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2e44O52 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)