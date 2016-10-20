BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Has acquired property Traversen 14 in Sollentuna for 6 million Swedish crowns ($679,133) from a private owner
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8348 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing