Oct 20 Reliance Industries Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 72.06 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 816.51 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 93.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 744.90 billion rupees

* Sept qtr gross refining margin at $10.1 per bbl Source text: bit.ly/2e3Y1s1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)