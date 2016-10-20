US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 20 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 72.06 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol income from operations 816.51 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 93.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 744.90 billion rupees
* Sept qtr gross refining margin at $10.1 per bbl Source text: bit.ly/2e3Y1s1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)