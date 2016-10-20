BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Huntington Bancshares Inc
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announces 14 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declares quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stocks
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing