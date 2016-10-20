BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Affecto Oyj :
* Decreases its outlook for 2016
* Expects FY 2016 revenue to be at same level or below previous year
* Expects FY 2016 operating profit to be below previous year
* Previously expected revenue to stay at same level or grow slightly and its operating profit to grow in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility