BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 BKS Bank AG :
* Capital increase fully placed, gross proceeds of around 57 million euros ($62.37 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing