BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Linedata Services SA :
* 9 Months revenue fell 2.3 percent to 123.1 million euros ($134.68 million)
* Expects revenues for 2016 to be slightly down from 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2eVAM5W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility