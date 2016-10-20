BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Technicolor SA :
* Q3 revenues up c. 30% at constant currency
* Q3 group revenues 1.14 billion euros ($1.25 billion) versus 877 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2016 objectives reiterated Source text: bit.ly/2eKJHYu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility