Oct 20 Technicolor SA :

* Q3 revenues up c. 30% at constant currency

* Q3 group revenues 1.14 billion euros ($1.25 billion) versus 877 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2016 objectives reiterated Source text: bit.ly/2eKJHYu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)