BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Aufeminin SA :
* 9 month revenues up by 18 percent
* 9 month EBITDA 16.2 million euros ($17.71 million) versus 14.1 million euros a year ago
* 9 month net income 6.6 million euros versus 4.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2exR5D1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility