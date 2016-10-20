BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* Barry Rosenstein of Jana Partner says "we are out of Autonation " - CNBC
* Barry Rosenstein of Jana Partner says Autonation was just a trade - CNBC Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing