Oct 20 Stabilization manager:

* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.65-36 euro on Xetra

* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.43-36 euro on BATS and Xetra

* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.78-36 euro on BATS, Chi-x and Xetra

* Stabilization manager-exercised greenshoe option granted by RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH on over-allotments for 2.67 mln bearer shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)