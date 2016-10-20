BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Stabilization manager:
* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.65-36 euro on Xetra
* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.43-36 euro on BATS and Xetra
* Stabilization manager says ordinary shares of Innogy were stabilized at 35.78-36 euro on BATS, Chi-x and Xetra
* Stabilization manager-exercised greenshoe option granted by RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH on over-allotments for 2.67 mln bearer shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing