UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 21 Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :
* No change to previous market guidance for FY17 capex or future capex profile for major growth projects
* Skycity is closely monitoring recent events concerning Crown employees being detained by chinese authorities
* Skycity is "confident" that its contractors comply with all relevant laws and regulations in China
* None of Skycity's contractors have been questioned or detained as part of this investigation
* Qtrly group normalised revenue NZ$262.1 million versus NZ$277.9 million last year
* Financial impact remains highly uncertain, but is likely to be adverse over the short-to-medium term
* Auckland to return to growth for the remainder of fy17
* "Challenging trading conditions to persist in Darwin over the near-term"
* IB activity to weaken further following recent developments in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.