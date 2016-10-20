BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 21 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd
* Darnley Bay enters into binding letter of intent to purchase pine point property, a major past-producing zinc district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing