BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Verisign Inc
* Verisign and U.S. Department of Commerce entered into amendment number thirty-three to cooperative agreement between VeriSign and DOC
* Verisign - amendment relieves co from root zone operation,management, maintenance responsibilities,obligations or requirements under cooperative deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures