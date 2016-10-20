BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Fedex office:
* Fedex office and eBay have teamed up to bring ebay valet drop-off program to more than 1,600 fedex office retail stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [EBAY.O FDX.N]
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures