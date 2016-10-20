UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 21 Hellaby Holdings Ltd
* Sent a letter to shareholders in regards to unsolicited takeover offer from bapcor.
* Independent directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer is opportunistic
* Shareholders are recommended to do nothing in regards to bapcor offer until they receive recommendation from independent directors
* "There is no benefit in shareholders accepting bapcor offer early" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.