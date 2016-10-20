Oct 20 Syngene International Ltd

* Syngene International Ltd - sept quarter net profit 747 million rupees

* Syngene International Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.95 billion rupees

* Syngene International Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 485 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.56 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ex4zyz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)