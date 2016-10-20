BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 PulteGroup Inc :
* Expects Q4 and 2017 margins to be in range of 20.5% to 21% - conf call
* We may face production delivery delays in areas affected by Hurricane Matthew - conf call Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing