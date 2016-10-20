BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 Plumas Bancorp :
* Plumas Bancorp - dividend in amount of $0.10 per share will be payable on November 21, 2016 to shareholders of record at close of business day on November 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing