BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Heimstaden AB :
* Makes additional acquisitions in Ystad
* Signed agreement to acquire properties in Ystad owned by HP Holding AB
* Transaction value of deal amounts to 768 million Swedish crowns ($86.75 million)
* Acquisition will be financed partly with its own liquidity of 712 million crowns and partly with bank loan of 56 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.8529 Swedish crowns)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing