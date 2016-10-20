Oct 20 Heimstaden AB :

* Makes additional acquisitions in Ystad

* Signed agreement to acquire properties in Ystad owned by HP Holding AB

* Transaction value of deal amounts to 768 million Swedish crowns ($86.75 million)

* Acquisition will be financed partly with its own liquidity of 712 million crowns and partly with bank loan of 56 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

