BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Allstate Corp :
* Allstate continues use of drones after hurricane Matthew
* Allstate Corp - to inspect roof tops and homes damaged by hurricane Matthew using multipile drones to help in the assessment of claims filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing