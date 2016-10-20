BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* Samsung Electronics is in talks with LG Chem on using its batteries for its new smartphones -Nikkei
* Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 scandal triggered its move to "expand outsourcing" of smartphone batteries to LG Chem -Nikkei, citing industry source Source text: s.nikkei.com/2dR9CsP Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures