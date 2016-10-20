BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Alcoa Inc :
* Alcoa CEO says "Right now we see a lot of strength across the aluminum sector both in China and in the rest of the world" - Conf call
* Alcoa CFO says Alcoa Corp will have roughly $1.25 billion of funded debt, an undrawn $1.5 billion revolver facility - Conf call Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures