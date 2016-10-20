BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Lippo Ltd
* PSL, unit, entered into loan agreement with LAAPL Subsidiary, a subsidiary of LAAPL which is a principal joint venture of Lippo and HKC
* Loan facility in principal amount of up to S$155 million
* Pursuant to deal PSL agreed to make available october 2016 loan facility to LAAPL subsidiary.
* Loan will be used to repay part of existing indebtedness of LAAPL group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing