* Gilead announces top-line phase 2 results for GS-4997 (Selonsertib) in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD)

* Gilead Sciences Inc - GS-4997 demonstrates anti-fibrotic activity in open-label phase 2 NASH study

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Data support plans to advance GS-4997 into phase 3 clinical trials

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Due to insufficient evidence of efficacy, Gilead has decided not to pursue phase 3 studies of GS-4997 in PAH or DKD at this time

* Gilead Sciences - GS-4997 was well tolerated with no dose-related increase in incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events or serious adverse events

* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study in DKD did not achieve its primary endpoint based on a preliminary analysis