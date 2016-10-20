Oct 20 Sparkle Roll Group Ltd :

* Purchasers entered in sale and purchase agreement with vendors and guarantor

* Deal for consideration of hk$494.1 million

* Prc jv will become an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Acquisition of about 15.09% shareholding in bang & olufsen a/s & 49% equity interests in balanorm beo (beijing) trading development Ltd

* "upon completion, company will become a single largest shareholder of b&o"

