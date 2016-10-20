UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Sparkle Roll Group Ltd :
* Purchasers entered in sale and purchase agreement with vendors and guarantor
* Deal for consideration of hk$494.1 million
* Prc jv will become an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of company
* Acquisition of about 15.09% shareholding in bang & olufsen a/s & 49% equity interests in balanorm beo (beijing) trading development Ltd
* "upon completion, company will become a single largest shareholder of b&o"
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.