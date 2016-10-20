BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Medtronic PLC :
* Medtronic announces Health Canada licence of the Minimed 630G System with new user-friendly insulin pump design and Smartguard technology
* Medtronic PLC - Minimed 630G system with Smartguard technology will be commercially available in Canada in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures