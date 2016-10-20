UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd
* Ai Yilun has been appointed as an executive director
* Li chao has resigned as an executive director, chairman and a co-chief executive officer of company
* Bai Xuefei has been appointed as a co-chief executive officer
* Ai has also been re-designated from honorary chairman to chairman of company
* Bai and Zhang Rui will act as co-chief executive officers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.