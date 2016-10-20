Oct 20 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd

* Ai Yilun has been appointed as an executive director

* Li chao has resigned as an executive director, chairman and a co-chief executive officer of company

* Bai Xuefei has been appointed as a co-chief executive officer

* Ai has also been re-designated from honorary chairman to chairman of company

* Bai and Zhang Rui will act as co-chief executive officers