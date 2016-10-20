BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Informa Plc :
* Further progress towards completion of 1.2 bln stg acquisition of Penton Information Services following U.S. antitrust clearance
* All U.S. competition clearance processes under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 are now complete
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility