Oct 20 Sanoma Oyj :

* Improves its outlook for 2016

* Group consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes will improve from last year (2015: -3.4 pct)

* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be above 9.5 pct

* Reason to revise outlook is overall improved operational performance