BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Sanoma Oyj :
* Improves its outlook for 2016
* Group consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes will improve from last year (2015: -3.4 pct)
* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be above 9.5 pct
* Reason to revise outlook is overall improved operational performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility