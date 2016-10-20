Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Credit saison co will sell a 15-year bond as more cardholders spread out their payments over lengthier periods - nikkei

* Credit saison's sale of 15-year bond could take place as soon as this month and is expected to raise 10 billion yen ($96.5 million) - nikkei

* Credit saison's 15-year bond is expected to carry a coupon of between 0.75 percent and 0.79 percent - nikkei