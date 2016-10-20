BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie mae issues $17.9 billion of multifamily mbs in the third quarter of 2016
* Fannie mae - also resecuritized $2.1 billion of dus mbs through its guaranteed multifamily structures (fannie mae gems) program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing