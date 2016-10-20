BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Biocept Inc
* Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund Limited reports a 17.6 percent stake in Biocept Inc as of Oct 14 - SEC Filing
* Ally Bridge - In addition, it may explore a potential business relationship with Biocept Inc Source text - bit.ly/2ex3lSQ Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing